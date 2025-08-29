Why You Need To Digital Detox On Weekends

Image Credits: Pexels
A digital detox means taking a planned break from electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, TVs, etc. The idea is to disconnect from constant notifications, scrolling, and screen time, and instead reconnect with yourself, your surroundings, and the people around you. We share its benefits.
Image Credits: Pexels
Blue light from screens interfere with melatonin (sleep hormone). A device free weekend could mean better quality sleep.
Image Credits: Pexels
Constant pings, emails, groups, etc. can overwhelm the brain. Taking a break helps your mind reset.
Image Credits: Pexels
Instead of texting, it encourages connecting in IRL (in real life). Take this time to spend quality time with your friend and family.
Image Credits: Pexels
Less screen time means fewer distractions. You can finally finish a book, declutter your space or pursue a hobby.
Image Credits: Pexels
When you brain inset overloaded with endless reels, memes and news, it has more space for new ideas and creative thinking.
Image Credits: Pexels
A break from screens reduces the strain your eyes go through because of the screens. A break can boost eye health.
Image Credits: Pexels
Being offline helps you stay present in the moment, whether it's enjoying your meal, a walk in nature, or even just relaxing without multitasking.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: