Why You Need Deep Brain Rest

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Your brain is responsible for a majority of the body's functions, so you need to prioritise deep rest to make sure your brain recovers.
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You need to give your brain the constant stimulation of digital screens to make sure it has a chance to recover.
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You need to spend time in nature to boost your brain function and rejuvenate your brain.
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Your brain needs to rest in a deep manner so that it has a chance to function at its optimal capacity the next day.
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Your brain needs to be in a state of complete rest to offer proper emotional regulation.
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Your long-term health is dependent on your ability to get deep brain rest every single day, so prioritising it is key.
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