Why Sound Sleep Is Important?

Just like eating healthy and exercising is important, a good night's sleep is incredibly important for your health. Unfortunately, people nowadays are sleeping less and sleep quality has decreased as well. Here are 10 reasons why sleep is important.
Sleep is important for various aspects of brain function including concentration, productivity, and performance. It has shown to improve problem-solving skills and enhance memory performance.
Sleeping less than 7–8 hours per night is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
Poor sleep has been linked to depression. Those with sleep disorders like insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea tend to report significantly higher rates of depression than those without.
There's plenty of research that link sleep deprivation to pre-diabetes in healthy adults. Poor sleep is also strongly linked to adverse effects on blood sugar levels.
Longer, sounder sleep helps improve many aspects of athletic and physical performance and a lesser sleep duration has been associated with poor exercise performance.
People who sleep well, eat well. Poor sleep affects hormones that regulate appetite. Those who get adequate sleep tend to eat fewer calories than those who don't.
Short sleep duration is associated with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity in both children and adults as poor sleep is strongly linked to weight gain.
Getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep can improve your immune function and help fight the flu and common cold.
Sleep deprivation can reduce social skills and the ability to recognize people's emotional expressions and process emotional information.
