Why Dahi For Your Weight Loss Diet?

Dahi (curd/yogurt) is a staple in Indian households. It's light, probiotic-rich, and nutrient-packed, making it a perfect companion for weight loss.
Protein in dahi boosts satiety, which keeps you full for longer and prevents overeating.
Dahi supports gut microbiota balance, and a healthy gut leads to better digestion, metabolism and reduced belly fat risk.
100g plain dahi provides approximately 60 calories, making it a low-calorie nutrient dense food for your diet.
Dahi provides calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium without calorie overload.
Studies show yogurt consumption can regulate fat metabolism, helping reduce waist circumference.
Dahi has a low glycaemic index, which helps prevent sugar spikes and cravings.
Dahi keeps body temperature balanced, and prevents overeating due to dehydration-induced hunger.
Choose plain, homemade dahi for weight loss. Avoid sugar-loaded flavoured yogurts.
Choose dahi as a mid-morning snack for fullness, and have it for lunch with salad or as raita.
Avoid having dahi or any kind of cold milk-based food or beverage late at night if you have sinus or cold tendencies.
Mix with cucumber, carrots, or beetroot for a filling meal; combine with fresh fruits and berries to skip dessert.
Ideal serving for weight loss is 150–200g per day. Eating too much dahi can cause bloating or extra calories.
