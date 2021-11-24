Why An Exercise Partner?

Image Credit: Getty
Do you need that extra push to get moving or exercise? Then you need to get a workout buddy! Research has shown that simply surrounding yourself with buddies who workout can motivate you to stay fit.
Starting exercise is easy but the difficult part is continuing to exercise and stay consistent. Here's where support of other people comes in as a predictor of success in terms of persistent exercise.
Here are seven reasons why support of a buddy or a workout partner is just what you need to achieve your fitness goals.
According to experts, exercise partners provide great motivation to adhere to workout goals. Infact, working out with a friend, even if it is virtually, pushes people to keep at it longer than they would on their own.
A study published in the BJHP found that the emotional support of someone you trust serves as a powerful reinforcement for fitness goals and prevents you from giving up. When you know someone is counting on you, it helps you stick to your commitment.
Exercise itself helps alleviate stress but doing so with a friends can be a double bonus. You can talk about your day, share stories which acts as an emotional stress relief to the long list of benefits of exercise itself.
What's motivation without some competition? It's normal to want to push yourself to meet or beat someone whether you're working out with. If your buddy is a little bit fitter than you can, it can give you that extra motivation.
Group effort can help you lose more weight than when you go solo. Research has shown that surrounding yourself with motivated people who are working toward achieving their goals can help you stick to yours.
We may shy away from trying out a new class or try a new exercise routine. But with a workout partner you can support one another, learn new things and step out of your comfort zones.
Findings from the Mayo Clinic proceedings have shown that people who participated in group sports with more social interactions, like tennis and soccer, lived a few years longer on average than those who did solo fitness.
