Which Millets Should You Eat In Summers?

Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
Millets are nutritional powerhouses that supply the body with nutrients and offer cooling properties. Here are the millets that can cool your insides while increasing your nutritional intake.
It is rich in calcium and iron, which helps combat the fatigue and lethargy often triggered by the summer heat.
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Jowar is a neutral grain and is well-tolerated in summer, and is rich in nutrients.
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A "low-calorie" summer meal that won't leave you feeling bloated in the summer heat.
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A summer superfood due to its high concentration of B vitamins (B6, niacin, and folic acid) and magnesium.
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It is incredibly light on the stomach and rich in fibre.
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