Which Millets Should You Eat In Summers?

Image Credit: Unsplash


                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Millets are nutritional powerhouses that supply the body with nutrients and offer cooling properties. Here are the millets that can cool your insides while increasing your nutritional intake.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is rich in calcium and iron, which helps combat the fatigue and lethargy often triggered by the summer heat.


Ragi (Finger Millet)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Jowar is a neutral grain and is well-tolerated in summer, and is rich in nutrients.

Jowar (Sorghum)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A "low-calorie" summer meal that won't leave you feeling bloated in the summer heat.



Barnyard Millet (Sanwa)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A summer superfood due to its high concentration of B vitamins (B6, niacin, and folic acid) and magnesium.

Kodo Millet

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is incredibly light on the stomach and rich in fibre.

Foxtail Millet (Kangni)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out: