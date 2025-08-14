Which Dry Fruits Are Good For Diabetes?


Dry fruits and nuts are nutrient-dense and easy additions to a healthy, balanced, diabetes-friendly diet. Here are 8 dry fruits and nuts you should add to your diabetic diet today.

Almonds

Low in carbs, high in magnesium, almonds improve post-meal insulin sensitivity—a major concern in diabetes.

Walnuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

Pistachios

Low in glycaemic index and high in antioxidants, pistachios may lower fasting blood sugar and improve HDL cholesterol.

Dates

Naturally sweet but low to moderate in glycaemic index, these are great for diabetics with a sweet tooth.

Figs

Packed with fiber and essential microminerals, moderate fig intake (1 a day) may support healthy glucose levels.

Prunes

Rich in soluble fiber and with a low glycaemic index, prunes aid in blood sugar regulation.

Raisins

With low to moderate glycaemic index, raisins improves insulin sensitivity and is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Apricots

High fiber, vitamin A and micromineral content make sun-dried apricots a good addition to a diabetic-friendly diet.

