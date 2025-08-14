Which Dry Fruits Are Good For Diabetes?

Image Credits: Pexels
Dry fruits and nuts are nutrient-dense and easy additions to a healthy, balanced, diabetes-friendly diet. Here are 8 dry fruits and nuts you should add to your diabetic diet today.
Low in carbs, high in magnesium, almonds improve post-meal insulin sensitivity—a major concern in diabetes.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.
Low in glycaemic index and high in antioxidants, pistachios may lower fasting blood sugar and improve HDL cholesterol.
Naturally sweet but low to moderate in glycaemic index, these are great for diabetics with a sweet tooth.
Packed with fiber and essential microminerals, moderate fig intake (1 a day) may support healthy glucose levels.
Rich in soluble fiber and with a low glycaemic index, prunes aid in blood sugar regulation.
With low to moderate glycaemic index, raisins improves insulin sensitivity and is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
High fiber, vitamin A and micromineral content make sun-dried apricots a good addition to a diabetic-friendly diet.
