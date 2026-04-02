What Your Cold Hands Indicate

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Cold hands are generally considered a sign of poor blood circulation, but you need to know some other causes of your cold hands. 

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that cold hands may happen due to the body being unable to regulate its temperature. 

Cold Hypersensitivity

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The Lancet Journal indicates that cold hands with color changes may indicate this phenomenon that is autoimmune diseases. 


Raynaud's Phenomenon

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Manage Chronic Diseases

When you have a dysregulated nervous system it can lead to nervous system issues and cause cold hands. 

Disregulation

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When the body's thyroid function is improper, cold hands can occur as a result. 

Thyroid Dysfunction

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When the body has a restricted blood flow, then cold hands are early signs of vascular dysfunction. 

Peripheral Circulation

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