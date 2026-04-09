Wellness Trends That Are Dangerous

Image Credit: Unsplash
Wellness has become trending, with health misinformation and social media algorithms indicating what your dietary and wellness practices should be. To be safe, these wellness trends are dangerous.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The claim of toxin removal is medically inaccurate, as the body already has organs that perform the toxin-filtering function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Eliminating food for long durations can lead to problems with nutrient absorption and low energy levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When medical advice is ignored while overusing supplements, it can have side effects.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Herbal remedies also have side effects, so knowing the nuances is important.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These can lead to loss of crucial gut microbiota that can damage long-term gut health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: