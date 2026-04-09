Wellness Trends That Are Dangerous

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Wellness has become trending, with health misinformation and social media algorithms indicating what your dietary and wellness practices should be. To be safe, these wellness trends are dangerous.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The claim of toxin removal is medically inaccurate, as the body already has organs that perform the toxin-filtering function.

Detox Diets

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Eliminating food for long durations can lead to problems with nutrient absorption and low energy levels.


Extreme Fasting Trends

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When medical advice is ignored while overusing supplements, it can have side effects.

Overuse of Supplements

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Herbal remedies also have side effects, so knowing the nuances is important.

Natural Is Not Always Safe

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

These can lead to loss of crucial gut microbiota that can damage long-term gut health.

Gut Health Fads

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