Weight Loss: Is Intermittent Fasting For You?

During intermittent fasting you consume your meals for the day in a 6-8 hours window or you consume normal meals on weekdays (5 days) and on the other 2 days you consume only 500-600 calories each day. This approach can be great for someone trying to lose weight but requires consistency. We discuss if IF is the weight loss diet for you.
Unlike other diets, IF restricts your meal timing & caloric-intake. It doesn't go in detail nutritionally. If you understand your needs and like a simple diet routine for weight loss, IF might be for you.
If you struggle with high blood pressure, IF can help reduce high blood pressure. This factor can greatly boost your weight loss with less effort.
IF has been known to do wonders for people with high blood sugar. IF can be an effective tool to lose weight as a diabetic. However, consult your doctor before starting it.
Chronic inflammation can make weight loss difficult. IF can help reduce inflammation and also oxidative stress, both of which can be helpful for weight loss.
Studies showed that people following IF along with a workout routine shower fat loss while also maintaining muscle mass (with right diet).
Trying to lose weight with a busy schedule can be hard. IF can help you lose weight as it can be accommodated with a 9-5 job or a busy schedule.
Some studies suggest that fasting for short periods can boost your metabolism as opposed to long periods of fasting. This can accelerate your weight loss journey.
