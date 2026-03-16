Ways Excess Protein Can Damage Your Heart

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Protein needs to be consumed in a balanced manner to maintain energy levels throughout the day. When it is consumed in excess, certain side effects on the heart can occur. 

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Manage Chronic Diseases

High protein intake can increase the waste generated when the body processes food into energy. 

Strain On Heart Function

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Peer-reviewed studies suggest that excessive protein intake can send blood pressure out of balance and impact arteries. 

 Arterial Impact

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Manage Chronic Diseases

People need to control the problems with blood pressure management, like hypertension, as it tends to put excess pressure on the heart's arteries. 

Blood Pressure Management

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If protein is being actively supplemented via composed supplements, then their impact on the body can lead to an increase in cholesterol and triglycerides. 

Supplement Effects

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions can benefit from moderate protein intake, but they need to consult medical specialists for safety.

Kidney-Heart Connection

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Manage Chronic Diseases

By going for active screenings for creatinine, people can figure out their exact condition of kidney function, which can directly impact heart health. 

Monitor Heart And Kidney Health Together

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