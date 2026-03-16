Ways Excess Protein Can Damage Your Heart

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Protein needs to be consumed in a balanced manner to maintain energy levels throughout the day. When it is consumed in excess, certain side effects on the heart can occur.
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High protein intake can increase the waste generated when the body processes food into energy.
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Peer-reviewed studies suggest that excessive protein intake can send blood pressure out of balance and impact arteries.
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People need to control the problems with blood pressure management, like hypertension, as it tends to put excess pressure on the heart's arteries.
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If protein is being actively supplemented via composed supplements, then their impact on the body can lead to an increase in cholesterol and triglycerides.
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Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions can benefit from moderate protein intake, but they need to consult medical specialists for safety.
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By going for active screenings for creatinine, people can figure out their exact condition of kidney function, which can directly impact heart health.
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