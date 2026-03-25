Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

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Kidney disease is a subtle disease that can manifest in certain signs that you need to know.

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If you are urinating frequently at night, experiencing foamy urine, blood in urine, or reduced urine output are all signs of kidney disease.

Changes In Urine

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have puffiness around the eyes, ankles, feet, or hands due to sodium retention, then kidney disease may be behind it.


Swelling

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Manage Chronic Diseases

When toxins build up in the blood, it can lead to anaemia, which is indicative of difficulty in concentration and decreased mental sharpness.

Fatigue

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have dry, itchy skin, it may be due to a mineral imbalance.

Skin Issues

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Bone pain or weakness can result from disrupted calcium or phosphorus balance.

Bone Issues

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have trouble sleeping, then toxins may be interfering with your sleep.

Sleep Disturbances

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have a poor appetite, nausea, or feel like vomiting, or have a metallic taste in the mouth, then it may be due to toxin build-up. 

Appetite Issues

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