Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

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Kidney disease is a subtle disease that can manifest in certain signs that you need to know.
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If you are urinating frequently at night, experiencing foamy urine, blood in urine, or reduced urine output are all signs of kidney disease.
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If you have puffiness around the eyes, ankles, feet, or hands due to sodium retention, then kidney disease may be behind it.
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When toxins build up in the blood, it can lead to anaemia, which is indicative of difficulty in concentration and decreased mental sharpness.
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If you have dry, itchy skin, it may be due to a mineral imbalance.
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Bone pain or weakness can result from disrupted calcium or phosphorus balance.
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If you have trouble sleeping, then toxins may be interfering with your sleep.
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If you have a poor appetite, nausea, or feel like vomiting, or have a metallic taste in the mouth, then it may be due to toxin build-up.
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