Warning Signs Of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore


Early detection of diabetes can prevent complications. So, watch out for these symptoms and consult a doctor immediately.

Frequent Urination

High blood sugar makes kidneys work harder, leading to excessive urination.

Excessive Thirst

Frequent urination causes dehydration, making you feel constantly thirsty.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Despite eating normally, the body can't use glucose properly and starts burning fat and muscle.

Extreme Hunger

Fluctuating insulin and blood sugar levels may leave you feeling unusually hungry.

Persistent Fatigue

Cells don't get enough energy from glucose, leading to constant tiredness.

Blurred Vision

High sugar levels cause fluid shifts in the eye, affecting the lens and vision clarity.

Slow-Healing Wounds

Excess glucose impairs circulation and immune response, delaying healing.

Frequent Infections

High blood sugar weakens immunity, leading to recurrent urinary, skin, or gum infections.

Dark Patches

Velvety darkened skin, usually around neck or armpits, is an early insulin resistance sign.

Mood Changes

Blood sugar fluctuations can affect mood, focus, and mental health.

