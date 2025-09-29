Warning Signs Of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Image Credits: Pexels
Early detection of diabetes can prevent complications. So, watch out for these symptoms and consult a doctor immediately.
High blood sugar makes kidneys work harder, leading to excessive urination.
Frequent urination causes dehydration, making you feel constantly thirsty.
Despite eating normally, the body can't use glucose properly and starts burning fat and muscle.
Fluctuating insulin and blood sugar levels may leave you feeling unusually hungry.
Cells don't get enough energy from glucose, leading to constant tiredness.
High sugar levels cause fluid shifts in the eye, affecting the lens and vision clarity.
Excess glucose impairs circulation and immune response, delaying healing.
High blood sugar weakens immunity, leading to recurrent urinary, skin, or gum infections.
Velvety darkened skin, usually around neck or armpits, is an early insulin resistance sign.
Blood sugar fluctuations can affect mood, focus, and mental health.
