Warning Signs Of Dehydration

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Dehydration can occur in any season, especially in India's hot climate, so paying attention to the warning signs is necessary to be careful.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When your mouth feels dry, then the water loss in your body is severe, and there needs to be an immediate replenishment of liquids to address it.

Dry Mouth

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Even a lack of required hydration on a regular day indoors can cause fatigue, so maintaining a proper hydration level is necessary.


Fatigue

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When dehydration becomes severe, it can lead to dizziness as the brain is unable to function properly.

Dizziness

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When your skin loses its elasticity, then your hydration levels may be to blame.

Reduced Skin Elasticity

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When dehydration becomes severe, it can lead to low blood pressure and needs to be immediately supplemented to avoid fainting.

Low Blood Pressure

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