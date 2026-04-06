Warning Signs Of Dehydration

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Dehydration can occur in any season, especially in India's hot climate, so paying attention to the warning signs is necessary to be careful.
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When your mouth feels dry, then the water loss in your body is severe, and there needs to be an immediate replenishment of liquids to address it.
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Even a lack of required hydration on a regular day indoors can cause fatigue, so maintaining a proper hydration level is necessary.
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When dehydration becomes severe, it can lead to dizziness as the brain is unable to function properly.
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When your skin loses its elasticity, then your hydration levels may be to blame.
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When dehydration becomes severe, it can lead to low blood pressure and needs to be immediately supplemented to avoid fainting.
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