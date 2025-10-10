Vitamin B12-Rich Foods For Your Diet

Image Credits: Pexels
Vitamin B12 supports red blood cell formation, brain function, and energy metabolism. Deficiency can cause fatigue, numbness, and poor concentration.
One whole egg provides a healthy dose of B12 along with protein and choline, great for brain and nerve health.
Cow's milk, paneer, and curd are rich in B12. A daily glass of milk can help meet 18-25% of your requirement.
Just 100g of salmon offers more than your daily B12 needs, plus heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.
These oily fish are excellent sources of B12 and protein, perfect for Indian non-vegetarian diets.
Affordable and easy to cook, chicken and mutton provide not just protein but also B12 for nerve and blood health.
One of the richest natural sources of B12, just a small portion covers your daily requirement several times over.
Moderate amounts of cheese provide B12 along with calcium. Great in sandwiches or salads!
Certain mushrooms, especially those grown under UV light, contain B12, a useful plant-based addition.
