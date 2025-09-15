Vegan Sources Of Omega-3s


Omega-3s are a type of essential fatty acid. They play an important role in brain development, functioning, and ageing.

Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with plant-based omega-3s.

Flaxseeds

Ground flaxseeds are a great source of ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a type of omega-3.

Walnuts

These nuts are not only delicious but also a great source of omega-3s. 

Brussels Sprouts

Although lower in omega-3s compared to seeds and nuts, Brussels sprouts still provide a decent amount when included in a balanced diet.

Edamame

Edamame are a good source of omega-3s and can be enjoyed as a healthy snack.

Kidney beans

Add them to curries or stews, or eat them with rice to boost omega-3 intake.

Soybean oil

Soybean is a popular legume. Its oil can be used for cooking.

