Vegan Sources Of Omega-3s

Image Credits: Pexels
Omega-3s are a type of essential fatty acid. They play an important role in brain development, functioning, and ageing.
Image Credits: Pexels
These tiny seeds are packed with plant-based omega-3s.
Image Credits: Pexels
Ground flaxseeds are a great source of ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a type of omega-3.
Image Credits: Pexels
These nuts are not only delicious but also a great source of omega-3s.
Image Credits: Pexels
Although lower in omega-3s compared to seeds and nuts, Brussels sprouts still provide a decent amount when included in a balanced diet.
Image Credits: Pexels
Edamame are a good source of omega-3s and can be enjoyed as a healthy snack.
Image Credits: Pexels
Add them to curries or stews, or eat them with rice to boost omega-3 intake.
Image Credits: Pexels
Soybean is a popular legume. Its oil can be used for cooking.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: