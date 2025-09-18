Unhealthy Food Choices To Avoid In The Morning

Image Credits: Pexels
Start your day right by skipping these unhealthy choices, whether they are not eating the right breakfast or having too much coffee.
Drinking tea on an empty stomach increases acidity, may cause bloating, and reduces iron absorption.
While you might crave that cuppa, doing this can spike cortisol levels, leading to anxiety and digestive issues.
Loaded with refined sugar, having sugary cereals for breakfast can cause an early energy crash.
High in sugar, low in fibre, packaged fruit juices may increase risk of insulin resistance.
Heavy, oily foods like medu vada or chole bhature in the morning can slow digestion and make you sluggish.
Too much spice in the form of heavy curries on an empty stomach may cause acidity and heartburn.
Having oranges or lemons early in the morning on an empty stomach can irritate the stomach lining.
High magnesium content in bananas may disturb calcium balance and digestion if eaten on an empty stomach.
Cold beverages early in the day can shock digestion and slow metabolism, so avoid chilled coffees and smoothies.
Namkeen or chips in the morning can cause bloating, dehydration, and high blood pressure.
