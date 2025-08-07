Top Protein Sources For Vegetarians

Image Credits: Pexels
Struggling to boost your protein intake as a vegetarian? Here we have a list of best protein sources for vegetarians.
Image Credits: Pexels
Packed with protein and fibre, lentils are a versatile ingredient that can be added to a variety of foods.
Image Credits: Pexels
From hummus to salads, chickpeas can be used in various ways. They are an excellent source of protein, fibre and many other essential vitamins and minerals.
Image Credits: Pexels
Nuts are nutritionally dense. Other than protein, they are also well packed with healthy fats.
Image Credits: Pexels
Tofu is a soy-based product, making it an excellent protein source for vegans and vegetarians.
Image Credits: Pexels
Snacking on edamame or young soybeans can offer significant protein punch. They are also a good source of fibre and other vitamins and minerals.
Image Credits: Pexels
A complete protein, quinoa is a grain that offers all nine essential amino acids.
Image Credits: Pexels
These tiny seeds pack a substantial protein and fibre content, making them weight loss-friendly.
Image Credits: Pexels
Pumpkin seeds are a well-known for their high magnesium content. They are also one of the best sources of protein.
Image Credits: Pexels
A staple in many vegetarian diets, beans are not only rich in protein but also provide a good source of fibre and other nutrients.
Image Credits: Pexels
Green peas contain good amount of protein along with dietary fibre, thiamine, folate, manganese, and vitamin C and K needs.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: