Top Precautions Against Smog And Air Pollution

Image Credits: Pexels
Toxic smog can trigger breathing problems, eye irritation and heart stress, especially in children, the elderly and those with asthma or COPD.
Image Credits: Pexels
Post-Diwali AQI in many cities often crosses 400 or the severe mark. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels can rise 10-15 times higher than safe limits.
Image Credits: Pexels
Apart from children, seniors and pregnant women, people with asthma, COPD or heart disease, outdoor workers, and morning walkers are at risk.
Image Credits: Pexels
Smog irritates eyes, throat and nasal passages. It worsens cough, wheezing, breathlessness and can lower immunity and energy levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Check AQI before stepping outdoors and avoid outdoor activities when AQI >200. Use trusted sources: CPCB, SAFAR India, or AQI India apps.
Image Credits: Pexels
Use N95 or N99 masks for real protection and ensure snug fit for effective filtration. Avoid cloth or surgical masks.
Image Credits: Pexels
Close windows during peak smog hours (early morning, late night), and use air purifiers with HEPA filters.
Image Credits: Pexels
Add indoor plants like Areca palm, Snake plant, Aloe vera to improve air quality. Avoid smoking or burning incense indoors.
Image Credits: Pexels
Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, E, and Omega-3. Stay hydrated as water helps flush out toxins.
Image Credits: Pexels
Avoid outdoor workouts when AQI is poor. Choose indoor exercises like yoga, pilates, or home workouts.
Image Credits: Pexels
Avoid bursting crackers and opt for green Diwali celebrations. Encourage carpooling, public transport, and plantation drives.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: