Top Precautions Against Smog And Air Pollution


Toxic smog can trigger breathing problems, eye irritation and heart stress, especially in children, the elderly and those with asthma or COPD.

The Smog Reality

Post-Diwali AQI in many cities often crosses 400 or the severe mark. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels can rise 10-15 times higher than safe limits.

Who's Most At Risk

Apart from children, seniors and pregnant women, people with asthma, COPD or heart disease, outdoor workers, and morning walkers are at risk.

How Smog Affects Health

Smog irritates eyes, throat and nasal passages. It worsens cough, wheezing, breathlessness and can lower immunity and energy levels.

Track Air Quality Daily

Check AQI before stepping outdoors and avoid outdoor activities when AQI >200. Use trusted sources: CPCB, SAFAR India, or AQI India apps.

Mask Up

Use N95 or N99 masks for real protection and ensure snug fit for effective filtration. Avoid cloth or surgical masks.

Keep Indoor Air Clean

Close windows during peak smog hours (early morning, late night), and use air purifiers with HEPA filters.

Purify Naturally

Add indoor plants like Areca palm, Snake plant, Aloe vera to improve air quality. Avoid smoking or burning incense indoors.

Nutrition Support

Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, E, and Omega-3. Stay hydrated as water helps flush out toxins.

Safe Exercise

Avoid outdoor workouts when AQI is poor. Choose indoor exercises like yoga, pilates, or home workouts.

Community Steps

Avoid bursting crackers and opt for green Diwali celebrations. Encourage carpooling, public transport, and plantation drives.

