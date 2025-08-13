Top 8 Dairy Foods That Support Gut Health


Image Credits: Pexels


These desi and non-Indian dairy foods are packed with pre- and probiotics that positively impact gut health in the long run.

Image Credits: Pexels

Dahi

Dahi
Dahi contains live cultures of lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, which are probiotics that improve digestion.

Image Credits: Pexels


Paneer
Paneer is packed with probiotics that improve overall gut health along with providing protein and calcium too.

Image Credits: Pexels


Hard Cheeses
Varieties like cheddar and parmesan are fermented, and hence loaded with gut-friendly probiotics.

Image Credits: Pexels


Buttermilk
Also known as chaas, this beverage is probiotic-rich and helps keep the gut cool and healthy.

Image Credits: Pexels


Milk
Apart from being packed with calcium, dairy milk also helps maintain healthy gut microbiome.

Image Credits: Pexels


Kefir
This fermented dairy product is rich in pre- and probiotics that improve gut health with long-term consumption.

Image Credits: Pexels


Aged Cheeses
Traditionally aged cheeses like blue cheese and gruyere are packed with gut-healthy probiotics.

Image Credits: Pexels


Greek Yogurt
With low lactose and more probiotics, this yogurt variety can improve gut health. Opt for unsweetened versions.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here