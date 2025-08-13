Top 8 Dairy Foods That Support Gut Health

Image Credits: Pexels
These desi and non-Indian dairy foods are packed with pre- and probiotics that positively impact gut health in the long run.
Dahi
Dahi contains live cultures of lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, which are probiotics that improve digestion.
Paneer
Paneer is packed with probiotics that improve overall gut health along with providing protein and calcium too.
Hard Cheeses
Varieties like cheddar and parmesan are fermented, and hence loaded with gut-friendly probiotics.
Buttermilk
Also known as chaas, this beverage is probiotic-rich and helps keep the gut cool and healthy.
Milk
Apart from being packed with calcium, dairy milk also helps maintain healthy gut microbiome.
Kefir
This fermented dairy product is rich in pre- and probiotics that improve gut health with long-term consumption.
Aged Cheeses
Traditionally aged cheeses like blue cheese and gruyere are packed with gut-healthy probiotics.
Greek Yogurt
With low lactose and more probiotics, this yogurt variety can improve gut health. Opt for unsweetened versions.
