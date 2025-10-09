Image Credits: Pexels
Your eyes need constant nourishment to fight strain, dryness, and age-related vision loss. Nutrients like vitamin A, lutein, zinc, and omega-3s keep them sharp and strong.
Rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A, essential for the retina and low-light vision.
Leafy greens are loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that filter harmful blue light and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
Oranges, lemons, and amla are rich in vitamin C, which supports collagen in the cornea and fights oxidative stress that can damage vision.
Salmon, sardines, and mackerel supply DHA and EPA, omega-3 fatty acids vital for retinal health and tear production.
Egg yolks contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which help absorb vitamin A better and protects against age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds offer vitamin E and omega-3s that combat free radical damage and inflammation.
Like carrots, they're rich in beta-carotene and also provide vitamin E, a double layer of protection against retinal damage.
Red, yellow, and green capsicum are packed with vitamin C and carotenoids that improve circulation to eye tissues and reduce oxidative stress.
Chickpeas, rajma, and masoor dal are loaded with zinc, which helps transport vitamin A from the liver to the retina.
Brown rice, oats, and quinoa have a low glycaemic index and are rich in vitamin E, zinc, and niacin, protecting eyes from oxidative stress.
