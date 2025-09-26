Tips To Tackle Indoor Air Pollution

Image Credits: Pexels
Indoor air pollution is a hidden health risk in Indian homes. But with small changes in cooking, cleaning, and ventilation, families can protect their lungs and overall well-being.
Opt for LPG, biogas, or electricity instead of wood, coal, or dung.
Use improved cookstoves or chimneys that vent smoke outdoors.
Keep windows open, use exhaust fans, and allow cross-ventilation daily.
Make your home a 100% tobacco-free zone.
HEPA filters help reduce PM2.5 and other fine particles indoors.
Reduce incense, candles, and mosquito coils that release harmful smoke.
Pick eco-friendly products and low-VOC paints; ventilate when cleaning.
Vacuum with HEPA filters and mop with a damp cloth to trap dust.
Cover pots with lids to cut down on kitchen emissions.
Clean chimneys, filters, and ducts regularly for efficiency.
