Tips To Tackle Indoor Air Pollution


Indoor air pollution is a hidden health risk in Indian homes. But with small changes in cooking, cleaning, and ventilation, families can protect their lungs and overall well-being.

Switch Fuels

Opt for LPG, biogas, or electricity instead of wood, coal, or dung.

Smarter Stoves

Use improved cookstoves or chimneys that vent smoke outdoors.

Ventilate Well

Keep windows open, use exhaust fans, and allow cross-ventilation daily.

Ban Smoking

Make your home a 100% tobacco-free zone.

Use Purifiers

HEPA filters help reduce PM2.5 and other fine particles indoors.

Limit Incense

Reduce incense, candles, and mosquito coils that release harmful smoke.

Choose Safer Cleaners

Pick eco-friendly products and low-VOC paints; ventilate when cleaning.

Control Dust

Vacuum with HEPA filters and mop with a damp cloth to trap dust.

Cook Smart

Cover pots with lids to cut down on kitchen emissions.

Maintain Equipment

Clean chimneys, filters, and ducts regularly for efficiency.

