Tips To Manage Acidity During Festive Season


Enjoy Navratri and Dussehra celebrations without the burn by following these acidity prevention tips.

Eat Smaller Portions

Avoid piling your plate. Smaller meals reduce stomach load and acid build-up.

Don't Skip Breakfast

Starting with a light, healthy meal prevents overeating later in the day.

Limit Fried Foods

Pakoras, samosas, jalebis and gravies with ghee are triggers, so enjoy them in moderation.

Stay Hydrated

Sip water through the day to aid digestion and prevent acid reflux.

Avoid Late-Night Meals

Eating too close to bedtime worsens reflux and disturbs sleep. Especially avoid heavy meals.

Balance With Fibre

Add fruits, salads, and whole grains to your festive diet to keep digestion smooth.

Skip Soda

Colas, sodas and other carbonated drinks increase stomach acid pressure, worsening acidity.

Control Sweets

A few bites of mithai are fine, but excess sugar can aggravate reflux.

Stay Active

A short walk after meals improves digestion and reduces acid reflux risk.

Red Flags

Persistent chest burn, severe pain, vomiting, or difficulty swallowing needs medical attention.

