Tips To Manage Acidity During Festive Season

Enjoy Navratri and Dussehra celebrations without the burn by following these acidity prevention tips.
Avoid piling your plate. Smaller meals reduce stomach load and acid build-up.
Starting with a light, healthy meal prevents overeating later in the day.
Pakoras, samosas, jalebis and gravies with ghee are triggers, so enjoy them in moderation.
Sip water through the day to aid digestion and prevent acid reflux.
Eating too close to bedtime worsens reflux and disturbs sleep. Especially avoid heavy meals.
Add fruits, salads, and whole grains to your festive diet to keep digestion smooth.
Colas, sodas and other carbonated drinks increase stomach acid pressure, worsening acidity.
A few bites of mithai are fine, but excess sugar can aggravate reflux.
A short walk after meals improves digestion and reduces acid reflux risk.
Persistent chest burn, severe pain, vomiting, or difficulty swallowing needs medical attention.
