Tips To Lower Cholesterol Naturally


Image Credits: Pexels


Poor cholesterol levels have become increasingly common across all age groups. When cholesterol levels rise in our body, it can pave the way for various health complications.

Image Credits: Pexels


Here are some tips that can help you manage cholesterol naturally and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Image Credits: Pexels

Eat more fibre

Eat a fibre-rich diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Image Credits: Pexels

Lose weight

Weight loss can help improve cholesterol numbers and prevent the complications associated with it.

Image Credits: Pexels

Whole foods

Avoid processed foods and refined oils. Focus on consuming whole foods.

Image Credits: Pexels

Healthy fats

Incorporate healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and cold-pressed oils into your meals.

Image Credits: Pexels

Healthy lifestyle

Prioritize quality sleep and manage stress to support overall heart health.

Image Credits: Pexels

Get active

Exercising and engaging in physical activities can also help reduce cholesterol levels. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here