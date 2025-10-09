Tips To Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Image Credits: Pexels
Poor cholesterol levels have become increasingly common across all age groups. When cholesterol levels rise in our body, it can pave the way for various health complications.
Here are some tips that can help you manage cholesterol naturally and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Eat a fibre-rich diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables.
Weight loss can help improve cholesterol numbers and prevent the complications associated with it.
Avoid processed foods and refined oils. Focus on consuming whole foods.
Incorporate healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and cold-pressed oils into your meals.
Prioritize quality sleep and manage stress to support overall heart health.
Exercising and engaging in physical activities can also help reduce cholesterol levels.
