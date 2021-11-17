Tips: Sustainable Weight Loss

Image Credit: Getty
Sustainable weight loss means staying consistent, not being too restrictive, and making healthy choices as often as possible, according to Nmami Agarwal, a Delhi-based nutritionist.
It is an ongoing lifestyle that includes long-term changes in daily eating and exercise habits. Once the target of a healthy weight is achieved, relying on healthy eating and physical activity helps you keep the weight off over the long term. Here are 6 tips to achieve this
Nutritious and healthy food should be the foundation of your diet. Focus more on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, fibre and say no to trans fats and minimize intake of saturated fats.
Regular exercise is vital for both physical and mental health. About 30-45 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per day, such as brisk walking, is ideal.
Eating too much of any food, even low-calorie vegetables, can result in weight gain. Always be mindful of the portion size and servings. You can use measuring cups and serving size guides.
Be aware of why, how, when, where, and what they eat. Take small bites, and ask yourself how much you really need in order to feel satisfied and avoid overeating.
Keeping track of what you eat enhances awareness of how much one is really eating - the calories and nutrients one must consume. When in doubt, seek an expert's advice.
Getting enough sleep affects weight goals. Inadequate sleep leads to higher levels of ghrelin, which is known as the hunger hormone because it increases appetite.
Since every-body is different and so it differs for person-to-person, but essentially it means staying consistent, not being too restrictive, and making healthy choices as often as possible.
