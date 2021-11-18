Tips For Winter Skincare

Image Credit: Getty
Your skin becomes dry and flaky during the winter season. You need to follow several precautions to keep your skin healthy during the cold weather.
From diet to skincare routine, make necessary changes for a healthier skin. Not just dry skin, any other pre-existing condition may also worsen with a drop in temperature.
Moisturise your skin whenever required especially after showers. Replace water-based moisturisers to oil-based for better protection. Choose a moisturiser keeping in mind your skin type.
Hydrate your skin well by drinking enough water throughout the day. One must consume at least 1-1.5 litres of water a day.
Products which work well in summers may not during the winter season. You must switch to oil-based products, thick creams and petroleum jelly.
A dry scalp leads to dandruff so maintain scalp hygiene by a weekly hot coconut oil massage followed by a gentle shampoo. If it is severe, consult your dermatologist to know which products to use.
Hands and lips require extra care during the cold weather. Moisturise them at least 3 times a day and before bedtime. Ankles, heels and feet though covered, need attention too. Apply a lip balm.
While washing your face or taking a shower, do not use water at extreme temperature i.e. not too hot or cold. Warm water is appropriate for your skin. Long hot showers are relaxing but can drain your skin's moisture.
Seasonal fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients. Add these to your diet and a generous serving of winter greens, carrots, citrus fruits and also a brisk half an hour walk will surely add glow to your skin.
Exfoliation is a process of removing dead skin cells. It helps in unclogging pores and removes accumulated dead skin cells, dirt and pollutants. Exfoliating daily can lead to dry skin, 1-2 times a week is appropriate.
