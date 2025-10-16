These Seeds Can Help Boost Immunity


Pumpkin seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that can offer some amazing health benefits. They are loaded with essential nutrients which play crucial roles in numerous bodily functions.

Helps boost immunity

Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, a mineral that plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. A strong immune system helps the body fight off infections.

Sleep and immunity

Additionally, pumpkin seeds help improve sleep quality by promoting melatonin secretion. Adequate sleep helps support strong immune function.

Balance blood sugars

Magnesium also plays a key role in insulin regulation, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. 

Heart health

They support heart health with magnesium that keeps your heartbeat steady and blood pressure under control.

Promote calmness

The amino acid tryptophan found in pumpkin seeds is a precursor to serotonin, a hormone that promotes feelings of well-being and relaxation.

Weight loss

Pumpkin seeds help with cravings and weight loss. The healthy fats and protein in pumpkin seeds keep you fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking.

Skin and eye

Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E. These antioxidants help slow down the ageing process, while also supporting eye health.

