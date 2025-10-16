These Seeds Can Help Boost Immunity

Image Credits: Pixabay
Pumpkin seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that can offer some amazing health benefits. They are loaded with essential nutrients which play crucial roles in numerous bodily functions.
Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, a mineral that plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. A strong immune system helps the body fight off infections.
Additionally, pumpkin seeds help improve sleep quality by promoting melatonin secretion. Adequate sleep helps support strong immune function.
Magnesium also plays a key role in insulin regulation, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.
They support heart health with magnesium that keeps your heartbeat steady and blood pressure under control.
The amino acid tryptophan found in pumpkin seeds is a precursor to serotonin, a hormone that promotes feelings of well-being and relaxation.
Pumpkin seeds help with cravings and weight loss. The healthy fats and protein in pumpkin seeds keep you fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking.
Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E. These antioxidants help slow down the ageing process, while also supporting eye health.
