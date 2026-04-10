Supplements That Women Need

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Women need to supplement certain vitamins and minerals that are required for the body to function at its optimal capacity.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It can help with bones, immunity, hormones, and mood when its level is adequate.

Vitamin D3

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The vitamin helps with sleep, stress, PMS, and insulin sensitivity.

Magnesium

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It helps with hormones, inflammation, brain, and skin health.

Omega-3

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The essential vitamin helps with energy, nerve health, and metabolism, especially for vegetarians.

Vitamin B12

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is recommended only when deficient; it helps regain hair health, stamina, and sleep, and manages migraines.

Iron

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