Supplements That Women Need

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Women need to supplement certain vitamins and minerals that are required for the body to function at its optimal capacity.
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It can help with bones, immunity, hormones, and mood when its level is adequate.
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The vitamin helps with sleep, stress, PMS, and insulin sensitivity.
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It helps with hormones, inflammation, brain, and skin health.
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The essential vitamin helps with energy, nerve health, and metabolism, especially for vegetarians.
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It is recommended only when deficient; it helps regain hair health, stamina, and sleep, and manages migraines.
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