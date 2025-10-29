Image Credits: Pexels
Every 20 seconds, someone in India suffers a stroke. Prompt treatment can prevent disability and save lives.
A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked (ischemic) or a blood vessel bursts (haemorrhagic), leading to brain damage.
Each minute without oxygen, more brain cells die. Getting treatment within the "golden hour" (first 60 minutes) can make the difference between recovery and lifelong disability.
Remember FAST to identify stroke quickly:
F - Face: Is one side drooping?
A - Arms: Can both arms be raised equally?
S - Speech: Is speech slurred or strange?
T - Time: Call emergency services immediately.
A classic warning sign. Usually affects one side of the face, arm, or leg. If someone suddenly can't move one limb, suspect stroke.
If a person suddenly cannot find words, understand speech, or form coherent sentences, it may signal a stroke affecting language centres in the brain.
Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, or seeing double, can indicate reduced blood flow to the visual cortex or optic nerve.
Sudden difficulty walking, loss of coordination, or unexplained dizziness may signal a cerebellar or brainstem stroke.
A sudden, intense headache especially with vomiting or altered consciousness, can be a sign of haemorrhagic stroke.
Extreme tiredness or temporary blackout, especially in older adults or those with high blood pressure, may indicate early or mini-stroke (TIA).
