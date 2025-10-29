Stroke Signs You Shouldn't Ignore


Every 20 seconds, someone in India suffers a stroke. Prompt treatment can prevent disability and save lives.

What Is A Stroke?

A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked (ischemic) or a blood vessel bursts (haemorrhagic), leading to brain damage.

The Golden Hour

Each minute without oxygen, more brain cells die. Getting treatment within the "golden hour" (first 60 minutes) can make the difference between recovery and lifelong disability.

The FAST Test

Remember FAST to identify stroke quickly:
F - Face: Is one side drooping?
A - Arms: Can both arms be raised equally?
S - Speech: Is speech slurred or strange?
T - Time: Call emergency services immediately.

Sudden Drooping

A classic warning sign. Usually affects one side of the face, arm, or leg. If someone suddenly can't move one limb, suspect stroke.

Trouble Speaking

If a person suddenly cannot find words, understand speech, or form coherent sentences, it may signal a stroke affecting language centres in the brain.

Blurred Vision

Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, or seeing double, can indicate reduced blood flow to the visual cortex or optic nerve.

Dizziness

Sudden difficulty walking, loss of coordination, or unexplained dizziness may signal a cerebellar or brainstem stroke.

Severe Headache

A sudden, intense headache especially with vomiting or altered consciousness, can be a sign of haemorrhagic stroke.

Unexplained Fatigue

Extreme tiredness or temporary blackout, especially in older adults or those with high blood pressure, may indicate early or mini-stroke (TIA).

