Signs You're Not Drinking Enough Water

Water fuels every system, from your brain to your skin. Even mild dehydration can affect focus, energy, and metabolism. So, check for these signs and sip on water.
Feeling drained for no reason? Dehydration slows down oxygen flow to muscles and the brain, making you feel unusually tired.
Low fluid levels cause brain tissue to temporarily shrink, triggering tension headaches or even migraines.
No moisturiser can fix dehydration from within. If your lips crack easily and your skin feels dull, you might need more water, not just more lotion.
A classic sign. Healthy urine should be pale yellow. Darker shades suggest your body's conserving water, a red flag for dehydration.
A lack of fluids means low blood volume, which can drop your blood pressure and make you feel dizzy when standing.
Dehydration affects brain cells and impairs short-term memory, alertness, and decision-making. Even 2% dehydration can affect cognition.
If your muscles tighten up during workouts or sleep, low hydration or electrolyte imbalance might be the culprit.
Saliva washes away bacteria. Less water means less saliva, which means odour-causing germs thriving in your mouth.
Water keeps your digestive system moving. Without it, the colon absorbs more water from stools, making them hard and painful to pass.
Sometimes hunger or sudden cravings are actually dehydration cues, your body seeking quick energy to compensate for fluid loss.
