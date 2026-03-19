Signs Of Silent Inflammation

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Silent inflammation can manifest as particular signs in the body that can start once the body starts getting inflamed. Here are the signs that you may have silent inflammation.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you are feeling constantly tired, then you may have silent inflammation in your body.

Constant Fatigue

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your digestive function can become impaired when there is a constant presence of inflammation in your body.

Digestive Impact

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have difficulty being mentally present in present situations, then you may be suffering from brain fog.

Brain Fog

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you suffer from a low mood and feel constantly off, then silent inflammation may be behind it.

Mood Changes

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have achy joints and muscle stiffness, then silent inflammation may be at fault.


Joint Health Impact

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have persistent acne, eczema, or psoriasis, then silent inflammation may be causing visible signs on the surface of your skin.


Chronic Skin Issues

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have a pot belly, you need to establish control over possible internal inflammation.


Belly Fat

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

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