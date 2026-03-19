Signs Of Silent Inflammation

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Silent inflammation can manifest as particular signs in the body that can start once the body starts getting inflamed. Here are the signs that you may have silent inflammation.
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If you are feeling constantly tired, then you may have silent inflammation in your body.
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Your digestive function can become impaired when there is a constant presence of inflammation in your body.
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If you have difficulty being mentally present in present situations, then you may be suffering from brain fog.
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If you suffer from a low mood and feel constantly off, then silent inflammation may be behind it.
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If you have achy joints and muscle stiffness, then silent inflammation may be at fault.
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If you have persistent acne, eczema, or psoriasis, then silent inflammation may be causing visible signs on the surface of your skin.
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If you have a pot belly, you need to establish control over possible internal inflammation.
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Image Credit: Pexels
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