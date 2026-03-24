Signs Of Normal-Weight Obesity

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Normal weight obesity happens when the visceral fat accumulates around the body's organs internally. Here are the signs that may indicate its presence.

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When your body fat percentage is more than 30% for men and more than 35% for women, then there may be normal weight obesity.

High Body-Fat Percentage

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When the individual has low lean muscle mass compared to fat mass, then normal weight obesity may occur.


Lean Muscle Mass

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When your blood sugar is out of sync despite having a normal weight.

Insulin Resistance

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When an individual's triglycerides and bad cholesterol are high, they may have normal weight obesity.

Elevated Heart Health Risk Factors

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When the body mass index is normal, but you keep on feeling tiredness and low-energy than normal weight obesity may be behind it.

Fatigue And Low Energy

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