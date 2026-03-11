Image Credit: Unsplash
Depression is a feeling of persistent sadness that is felt for a prolonged period and can manifest as different symptoms.
If there is an ongoing low mood and reduced joy or pleasure in daily activities.
Disrupted sleep patterns or oversleeping, which can lead to appetite changes, are early signs of depression.
Depression can manifest as chronic tiredness or reduced motivation to perform daily tasks.
If you are having repetitive problems with focus, decision-making, or remembering, then depression may be behind it.
Persistent feelings of worthlessness beyond realistic causes are strong indicators of depressive disorders.
Constant digestive issues, headaches, or unexplained body pain when no other medical condition is found.
Global mental health studies indicate that repetitive suicidal thoughts or self-harm practices are common in clinically depressed people.
