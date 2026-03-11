Signs Of Depression

Depression is a feeling of persistent sadness that is felt for a prolonged period and can manifest as different symptoms.

If there is an ongoing low mood and reduced joy or pleasure in daily activities.

Persistent Sadness

Disrupted sleep patterns or oversleeping, which can lead to appetite changes, are early signs of depression.

Changes In Sleep

Depression can manifest as chronic tiredness or reduced motivation to perform daily tasks.

Fatigue

If you are having repetitive problems with focus, decision-making, or remembering, then depression may be behind it.

Memory Issues

Persistent feelings of worthlessness beyond realistic causes are strong indicators of depressive disorders.

Worthlessness

Constant digestive issues, headaches, or unexplained body pain when no other medical condition is found.

Physical Symptoms

Global mental health studies indicate that repetitive suicidal thoughts or self-harm practices are common in clinically depressed people.

Suicidal Thoughts

