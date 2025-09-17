Image Credits: Pexels
Understanding the symptoms of anaemia can help women get early detection and better health outcomes in the long run.
Feeling unusually tired or weak even after rest is one of the most common signs of anaemia.
Noticeable paleness in the face, lips, inner eyelids, or nails suggests low red blood cell levels.
Struggling to breathe during mild activity or climbing stairs may indicate low haemoglobin.
Anaemia forces the heart to pump harder, leading to palpitations or irregular rhythms.
Reduced oxygen supply to the brain can trigger persistent or severe headaches.
Feeling faint, dizzy, or unsteady is another common warning sign.
Poor circulation from low red blood cells can make extremities feel cold.
Difficulty focusing or reduced productivity can result from lack of oxygen to the brain.
A weakened immune system due to anaemia increases infection risk.
Low oxygen levels affect mental health, causing irritability, anxiety, or depression.
