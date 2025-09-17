Signs Of Anaemia Women Shouldn't Ignore


Image Credits: Pexels


Understanding the symptoms of anaemia can help women get early detection and better health outcomes in the long run.

Image Credits: Pexels

Persistent Fatigue

Feeling unusually tired or weak even after rest is one of the most common signs of anaemia.

Image Credits: Pexels

Pale Skin And Nails

Noticeable paleness in the face, lips, inner eyelids, or nails suggests low red blood cell levels.

Image Credits: Pexels

Shortness Of Breath

Struggling to breathe during mild activity or climbing stairs may indicate low haemoglobin.

Image Credits: Pexels

Irregular Heartbeat

Anaemia forces the heart to pump harder, leading to palpitations or irregular rhythms.

Image Credits: Pexels

Frequent Headaches

Reduced oxygen supply to the brain can trigger persistent or severe headaches.

Image Credits: Pexels

Dizziness

Feeling faint, dizzy, or unsteady is another common warning sign.

Image Credits: Pexels

Cold Hands And Feet

Poor circulation from low red blood cells can make extremities feel cold.

Image Credits: Pexels

Poor Concentration

Difficulty focusing or reduced productivity can result from lack of oxygen to the brain.

Image Credits: Pexels

Frequent Infections

A weakened immune system due to anaemia increases infection risk.

Image Credits: Pexels

Irritability

Low oxygen levels affect mental health, causing irritability, anxiety, or depression.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here