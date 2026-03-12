Side Effects Of Weight Loss Drugs

The central government has recently warned about the serious side effects that weight loss drugs pose.

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and constipation are common side effects of using weight loss drugs.


Digestive System Impacts

Your joints may become weakened when weight loss drugs are used carelessly.

Bone Health

Increased uric acid concentration in the body when it is on weight loss drugs can cause gout.



Gout

GLP-1 drugs can even cause inaccurate screenings, leading to misdiagnoses and delayed medical treatment.

Inaccurate Medical Imaging Scans

Weight loss drugs improve blood sugar levels and reduce heart disease risk, but they can cause pancreatitis or gallbladder issues.

Internal Health Impacts

Some patients report appetite changes, mood swings, or altered food cravings.

Mental Health Impacts

Drug regulators and governmental medical research boards warn against direct consumer promotion of weight loss drugs, as they need medical supervision. 

Safety Concerns

