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Building on earlier points, the side effects of ultra-processed foods are wide-ranging. These can affect metabolism and contribute to chronic disease.
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When people consume too many ultra-processed foods, it can lead to a decline in bone mineral density.
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Studies suggest that there is a higher chance of stroke risk by about 67% when ultra-processed foods are consumed.
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Ultra-processed foods can cause a slowdown in metabolism over time and become the cause of metabolic disorders.
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Your sleep cycle can become disrupted if you consume too many ultra-processed foods.
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Consumption of ultra-processed foods can lead to obesity by excess fat deposition and a slowdown in metabolism, as they tend to offer empty calories that are nutrient-deficient.
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