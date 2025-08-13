Side Effects Of Too Much Vitamin D

Image Credits: Pexels
Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine is crucial for your overall health. It keeps your immune system strong, promotes the absorption of calcium in the body and improves your mood.
Deficiency of vitamin D is quite common, especially among vegetarians. When left untreated, it can trigger aches, pains and make your bones weak.
However, excessive vitamin D intake can have potential side effects and lead to vitamin d toxicity.
Vitamin D toxicity or hypervitaminosis D is a condition when levels of vitamin D in your body are higher than required.
Over-supplementation can cause issues like kidney damage, hypercalcemia (excess calcium in the blood), and cardiovascular problems.
Other consequences include blood pressure, altered mental health, and digestive issues.
Additionally, hypercalcemia can lead to nausea, vomiting, weakness and frequent urination.
According to the National Institutes of Health, those between 1-70 years of age should consume 15 mcg or 600 IU of vitamin D in a day.
One should also consult an expert before taking supplements.
