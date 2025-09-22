Side Effects Of High Sugar Diets

Image Credits: Pexels
High sugar diets can lead to several side effects that impact overall health. Here are some of the key consequences.
Consuming excessive amounts of sugar, particularly from sugary beverages and snacks, can lead to an increase in calorie intake, resulting in weight gain.
A high intake of sugar, especially fructose, can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.
Foods high in sugar can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels followed by sharp drops, leading to feelings of fatigue and irritability.
High sugar diets can contribute to conditions like acne or accelerate the aging process.
Sugar is a major contributor to dental problems, including cavities and tooth decay, as it promotes the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth.
Sugar can influence mood; while it may provide a short-term boost, it can also lead to swings in energy and mood stability.
Fructose is a common type of sugar commonly used in soda, candy, baked goods, cereals, and more. A high intake of fructose is linked to an increased risk of fatty liver.
