Side Effects Of Eating Chia Seeds

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Chia seeds are considered healthy seeds, as they expand when soaked in water and provide hydration, but studies do suggest that some people can experience side effects.

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies indicate that chia seeds have a high fibre content that can cause bloating, gas, and gastrointestinal discomfort.

Digestive Impacts

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There are recorded cases of chia seed allergies that can result in people with existing allergies to nuts and seeds.


Allergic Reactions

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Chia seeds can interfere with nutrient absorption and can even affect nutritional intake due to phytates, minerals like iron, and zinc.

Nutrient Absorption

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Chia seeds expand as they absorb water when soaked; hence, if too many are eaten at once, then they can cause your throat to close up.

Choking Hazards

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Manage Chronic Diseases

If you consume medications, then consulting a medical professional is necessary to avoid dealing with medication interference.

Medication Interference

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