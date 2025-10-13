Shot Of Ghee In The Morning: Know Benefits

Image Credits: Unsplash
In recent years, the practice of consuming a shot of ghee first thing in the morning has become increasingly common. Here are the benefits of this simple ritual.
According to Ayurveda, ghee has a lot of potential therapeutic benefits. It can improve digestion as it acts as a lubricant, promoting bowel movement and gastrointestinal health.
Ghee contains butyric acid, known for its anti-inflammatory effects that can contribute to improved gut health and overall immune function.
Ghee's healthy fats enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K).
Ghee also exhibits anti-inflammatory effects due to its lipid composition.
The fatty acids in ghee support brain function, potentially enhancing cognitive performance and focus.
Due to its high saturated fat content, it is advisable to consume ghee in moderation. Overconsumption may lead to elevated LDL cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Consume around 1-2 tablespoons of pure ghee daily, especially in the morning on an empty stomach.
