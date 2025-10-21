Severe AQI Alert: Essential Safety Tips The Elderly


Delhi-NCR's air quality has dipped to severe. Here's how seniors can protect their lungs and heart this smog season.

Why Seniors Are More Vulnerable

Ageing lungs, weaker immunity, and pre-existing conditions (like asthma, COPD, or heart disease) make the elderly more susceptible to pollution-related illness.

Stay Indoors

Avoid early morning and late evening walks. AQI levels are worst between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again after sunset.

Keep Windows Shut

Seal gaps, use door stoppers, and keep windows closed when outdoor AQI crosses 300.

Use Air Purifiers

Place purifiers in bedrooms and living spaces. Choose a HEPA filter device and clean filters weekly for best results.

Clean Air Zone

Dedicate one well-sealed room with an air purifier, indoor plants like Areca palm or Peace lily, and minimal dust accumulation.

Avoid Burning

Skip incense sticks, diyas, and candles in closed rooms. Burning adds to PM2.5 load indoors. Use LED diyas or flameless alternatives.

Wear A Mask

Use an N95 or KN95 mask. Cloth or surgical masks don't block fine particulate matter effectively.

Stay Hydrated

Drink water regularly to flush toxins. Add antioxidants from citrus fruits, amla, green leafy veggies, and turmeric milk.

Avoid Strenuous Activity

Exercise indoors with gentle yoga, stretching, or light weights near an air purifier. Avoid jogging or brisk walks in smog.

Keep Medicines Handy

Ensure easy access to inhalers, heart medicines, and emergency contact numbers.

Steam Inhalation

Helps clear nasal passages and reduce throat irritation. Do this once or twice daily if you feel congestion.

Seek Medical Help

Call your doctor if you experience persistent cough or breathlessness, chest pain or irregular heartbeat, or dizziness or extreme fatigue.

