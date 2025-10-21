Severe AQI Alert: Essential Safety Tips The Elderly

Image Credits: Pexels
Delhi-NCR's air quality has dipped to severe. Here's how seniors can protect their lungs and heart this smog season.
Ageing lungs, weaker immunity, and pre-existing conditions (like asthma, COPD, or heart disease) make the elderly more susceptible to pollution-related illness.
Avoid early morning and late evening walks. AQI levels are worst between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again after sunset.
Seal gaps, use door stoppers, and keep windows closed when outdoor AQI crosses 300.
Place purifiers in bedrooms and living spaces. Choose a HEPA filter device and clean filters weekly for best results.
Dedicate one well-sealed room with an air purifier, indoor plants like Areca palm or Peace lily, and minimal dust accumulation.
Skip incense sticks, diyas, and candles in closed rooms. Burning adds to PM2.5 load indoors. Use LED diyas or flameless alternatives.
Use an N95 or KN95 mask. Cloth or surgical masks don't block fine particulate matter effectively.
Drink water regularly to flush toxins. Add antioxidants from citrus fruits, amla, green leafy veggies, and turmeric milk.
Exercise indoors with gentle yoga, stretching, or light weights near an air purifier. Avoid jogging or brisk walks in smog.
Ensure easy access to inhalers, heart medicines, and emergency contact numbers.
Helps clear nasal passages and reduce throat irritation. Do this once or twice daily if you feel congestion.
Call your doctor if you experience persistent cough or breathlessness, chest pain or irregular heartbeat, or dizziness or extreme fatigue.
