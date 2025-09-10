Science-Backed Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Image Credits: Unsplash
Apple cider vinegar or ACV is basically fermented apple juice with yeast and bacteria culture. It contains acetic acid, enzymes, and probiotics.
Image Credits: Unsplash
ACV may improve insulin sensitivity and help lower post-meal blood sugar spikes in prediabetic and type 2 diabetes patients.
Image Credits: Pexels
ACV may increase satiety and some studies show modest weight loss benefits. Note that ACV works best with diet and exercise.
Image Credits: Pexels
Natural probiotic content in ACV supports gut health, stimulates digestive enzymes and may ease bloating and indigestion.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Animal studies show reduced cholesterol and triglycerides with ACV use, and it may help control blood pressure too.
Image Credits: Unsplasj
ACV kills harmful bacteria and pathogens, and is traditionally used for wound cleaning and as a natural food preservative.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Diluted ACV balances skin's pH, and may help with acne and oily skin. It can be used as a natural toner (always patch-test!).
Image Credits: Pexels
ACV rinse removes product buildup and balances scalp pH, which reduces dandruff and adds shine to hair.
Image Credits: Pexels
Fermentation in ACV preserves vitamins, antioxidants, supports gut health and leads to a stronger immune system.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Take 1-2 teaspoons diluted ACV in warm water before meals. Always dilute it to avoid tooth enamel erosion.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: