Safe Home Remedies For Cough


Image Credits: Pexels


A cough is your body's way to clear the airways. So, treat it gently, not by suppressing it completely.

Image Credits: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of warm water or clear fluids like broths and soups to thin mucus and keep your throat moist.

Image Credits: Pexels

Honey Helps

One teaspoon of honey before bed can calm cough and irritation. Avoid giving honey to children under 1 year.

Image Credits: Pexels

Tulsi Tea

Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in water and sip warm. Its natural compounds relieve throat inflammation and boost immunity.

Image Credits: Pexels

Ginger Water

Fresh ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects that ease sore throat and reduce dry cough.

Image Credits: Pexels

Turmeric Milk

Curcumin in turmeric acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. Drink warm milk with a pinch of turmeric at night.

Image Credits: Pexels

Salt-Water Gargle

Gargling with warm saline water twice daily reduces throat swelling and loosens mucus.

Image Credits: Pexels

Steam Inhalation

Inhale warm steam for 5-10 minutes to clear nasal passages and ease chest congestion safely.

Image Credits: Pexels

Rest And Humidify

Keep indoor air moist with a humidifier and give your body rest - recovery accelerates when you sleep well.

Image Credits: Pexels

See A Doctor

If your cough lasts more than 2 weeks, brings blood, high fever, or breathing trouble, seek medical help promptly.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

