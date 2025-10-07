Safe Home Remedies For Cough

Image Credits: Pexels
A cough is your body's way to clear the airways. So, treat it gently, not by suppressing it completely.
Drink plenty of warm water or clear fluids like broths and soups to thin mucus and keep your throat moist.
One teaspoon of honey before bed can calm cough and irritation. Avoid giving honey to children under 1 year.
Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in water and sip warm. Its natural compounds relieve throat inflammation and boost immunity.
Fresh ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects that ease sore throat and reduce dry cough.
Curcumin in turmeric acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. Drink warm milk with a pinch of turmeric at night.
Gargling with warm saline water twice daily reduces throat swelling and loosens mucus.
Inhale warm steam for 5-10 minutes to clear nasal passages and ease chest congestion safely.
Keep indoor air moist with a humidifier and give your body rest - recovery accelerates when you sleep well.
If your cough lasts more than 2 weeks, brings blood, high fever, or breathing trouble, seek medical help promptly.
