Reasons Behind Belly Fat

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Belly fat forms mainly due to increased storage of visceral fat, which accumulates around the abdomen and is influenced by factors like poor diet, inactivity, hormone imbalance, lack of sleep, genetics, and alcohol consumption.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When your diet is poor in nutrition, it can lead to problems in how the body is distributed.

Poor Diet

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The required level of physical activity is needed for the body and mind to process and store fat in the right locations.


Lack Of Physical Activity

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Chronic stress tends to take a toll and lead to high fat deposition around the stomach area.

Hormonal Imbalance

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A poor sleep cycle can lead to reduced leptin and increased ghrelin that boost appetite and fat gain.

Sleep Deprivation

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Some people are genetically inclined to gain more fat around their waist, and ageing makes it much more difficult to lose weight.

Genetics

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