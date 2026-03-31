Reasons Behind Belly Fat

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Belly fat forms mainly due to increased storage of visceral fat, which accumulates around the abdomen and is influenced by factors like poor diet, inactivity, hormone imbalance, lack of sleep, genetics, and alcohol consumption.
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When your diet is poor in nutrition, it can lead to problems in how the body is distributed.
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The required level of physical activity is needed for the body and mind to process and store fat in the right locations.
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Chronic stress tends to take a toll and lead to high fat deposition around the stomach area.
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A poor sleep cycle can lead to reduced leptin and increased ghrelin that boost appetite and fat gain.
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Some people are genetically inclined to gain more fat around their waist, and ageing makes it much more difficult to lose weight.
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