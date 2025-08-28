Potassium-Rich Foods To Lower BP


Foods rich in potassium can help manage high blood pressure naturally, as potassium reduces the effect of sodium and eases tension in your blood vessels.

High blood pressure can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle interventions. Here are some potassium-rich foods that might effectively lower BP.

Banana

Banana is a well-known source of potassium, which can help control blood pressure and offer many other health benefits.

Potato

Contrary to popular belief, potatoes are healthy when consumed correctly. They are also a good source of potassium.

Spinach

Spinach is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables. It is loaded with iron, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin K, and magnesium.

Beetroot

In addition to potassium, beetroot contains nitrates, which help support blood pressure and overall heart health.

Coconut water

Coconut water contains key electrolytes, natural sugars and potassium. 

Watermelon

Along with high water content, watermelons can provide a good amount of potassium, magnesium and vitamins A and C.

