Ozempic Side Effects You Must Know

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prescription medication primarily used to manage type-2 diabetes. In addition to its glucose-lowering effect, Ozempic helps reduce appetite and weight loss.
It is not the safest and healthiest way to lose weight. Overuse of Ozempic is linked with several side effects.
Nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation and fatigue are common side effects of Ozempic.
Some studies also suggest that overuse of this drug can make your bones brittle and increase the risk of fractures.
Less common side effects include pancreatitis, kidney problems, and gallbladder issues.
Individuals with pre-existing issues and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should not take Ozempic for weight loss.
‘Ozempic face' is another side effect of GLP-1 drugs, which can cause changes in lips, cheeks and chin, sunken eyes, sagging jaw and a hollowed look face due to rapid weight loss.
These side effects need medical intervention and should be discussed with a doctor immediately.
