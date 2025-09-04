Okra Water: Know The Benefits

Image Credits: Pexels
Bhindi or okra is a staple in Indian kitchens, which can help you lose weight, improve gut health and manage diabetes.
Okra can help regulate blood sugars and is excellent for individuals with type-2 diabetes.
Apart from having okra, another way to include it in your diet is by preparing okra water.
Freshly chopped okra, when soaked in water overnight, turns into a slimy water which is a potent remedy.
Okra water can help slow down digestion, prevent sugar spikes, support gut health and enhance metabolism.
While okra water can offer multiple health benefits, avoid consuming it in excess as high fibre content may cause bloating and mild stomach discomfort.
Take 2-3 fresh okra pods and wash them thoroughly. Cut off the ends and make small slits. Soak them in a glass of water overnight.
Strain the water and drink it in the morning, but on an empty stomach for best results.
