Nutrient Deficiencies Behind Hair Loss

Hair is made up of keratin and its growth depends on a steady supply of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. When the body doesn't get enough of these essential nutrients, the hair follicles may weaken, leading to thinning, breakage, or even excessive shedding. Deficiencies can disrupt the hair growth cycle, slow down regeneration, and in severe cases, cause temporary or permanent hair loss.
Iron is one of the most common deficiencies linked to hair loss, especially in women. Low iron levels reduce oxygen supply, weakening follicles and causing shedding.
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to thinning and is often associated with conditions like alopecia areata. Since many people have low Vitamin D levels, this is a common hidden cause of hair issues.
Biotin is essential for keratin production, the main protein in hair strands. Lack of it can lead to brittle, thinning hair, breakage, and even scalp irritation.
Zinc plays a crucial role in tissue growth, repair, and maintaining the oil glands around follicles. Low zinc levels can weaken follicle structure, leading to shedding, thinning, and even delayed hair regrowth.
Since hair is primarily protein (keratin), not consuming enough protein in the diet can cause hair to become weak, dull, and prone to breakage.
A lack of B12 disrupts oxygen delivery to hair follicles, leading to weakness, slower growth, and excess hair shedding, especially in vegetarians and vegans.
Healthy fats can cause dry, brittle hair, scalp inflammation, and hair loss. Omega-3s also help reduce oxidative stress in follicles, promoting healthier growth.
