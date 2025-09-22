Navratri 2025: Unhealthy Habits To Avoid While Fasting


Fasting during Navratri can recharge your body and spirit, but only if you avoid these common mistakes that impact your health negatively.

Skipping Water

Dehydration is the fastest route to fatigue and headaches. Keep sipping water through the day.

Overeating Fried Snacks

Sabudana vadas and kuttu pakoras taste festive but overload you with oil, making you sluggish.

Relying On Carbs

Carb-heavy meals with potatoes and sabudana cause energy crashes. Mix in vegetables, nuts, and dairy for balance.

Ignoring Protein

Cutting out dals and pulses lowers protein. Add paneer, curd, milk, or nuts to stay energised.

Forgetting Fibre

Fasting doesn't mean skipping fibre-rich ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce is a must.

Gaps Between Meals

Extended gaps between meals cause dizziness and weakness. Eat smaller meals every 3-4 hours.

Eating Packaged Foods

Chips, namkeens, and fried wafers marketed as vrat-friendly are loaded with salt and trans fats.

Skipping Sleep

Festive late nights are fun, but lack of rest worsens fatigue. Prioritise 7 hours of sleep at least.

Ignoring Iron Intake

Especially for women, low iron means more weakness. Pomegranate, dates, and apples help prevent anaemia.

Fasting Without Medical Advice

If you have diabetes, low BP, pregnancy or other conditions, consult your doctor before fasting.

