Navratri 2025: Unhealthy Habits To Avoid While Fasting

Fasting during Navratri can recharge your body and spirit, but only if you avoid these common mistakes that impact your health negatively.
Dehydration is the fastest route to fatigue and headaches. Keep sipping water through the day.
Sabudana vadas and kuttu pakoras taste festive but overload you with oil, making you sluggish.
Carb-heavy meals with potatoes and sabudana cause energy crashes. Mix in vegetables, nuts, and dairy for balance.
Cutting out dals and pulses lowers protein. Add paneer, curd, milk, or nuts to stay energised.
Fasting doesn't mean skipping fibre-rich ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce is a must.
Extended gaps between meals cause dizziness and weakness. Eat smaller meals every 3-4 hours.
Chips, namkeens, and fried wafers marketed as vrat-friendly are loaded with salt and trans fats.
Festive late nights are fun, but lack of rest worsens fatigue. Prioritise 7 hours of sleep at least.
Especially for women, low iron means more weakness. Pomegranate, dates, and apples help prevent anaemia.
If you have diabetes, low BP, pregnancy or other conditions, consult your doctor before fasting.
