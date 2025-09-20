Navratri 2025: Sattvic Foods For A Healthy Diet

Image Credits: Freepik
Sattvic food are seasonal, light, and fresh foods that balance body, mind, and spirit, according to Ayurveda. Here are some you should add to your Navratri diet.
Rich in fibre and protein, kuttu supports digestion and helps maintain steady energy levels.
Gluten-free, cooling, and rich in minerals, singhara is ideal for fasting rotis or cheelas.
A wholesome rice alternative with high fibre and low glycaemic load, samak rice perfect for diabetics.
Easily digestible, filling, and versatile, boiled potatoes are best consumed in moderation without frying.
High in fibre, beta-carotene, and slow-releasing carbs for sustained energy, sweet potatoes should be eaten without frying.
Seasonal fruits are packed with natural sugars, vitamins, and antioxidants to keep you energized and hydrated.
Walnuts, almonds, dates and raisins provide healthy fats, protein, and satiety, making them ideal fasting snacks in small portions.
Milk, curd, paneer are good sources of protein and probiotics, and support gut health during fasting.
Herbs and spices like ginger aid digestion, improve metabolism, and enhance the flavour of sattvic meals.
Coconut water, lassi, chaas, etc keep electrolytes balanced and prevent fatigue during long fasting hours.
An ideal sattvic Navratri plate should be rich in whole grains, fruits, veggies, dairy, herbs, and mild spices.
