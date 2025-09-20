Navratri 2025: Sattvic Foods For A Healthy Diet


Sattvic food are seasonal, light, and fresh foods that balance body, mind, and spirit, according to Ayurveda. Here are some you should add to your Navratri diet.

Buckwheat

Rich in fibre and protein, kuttu supports digestion and helps maintain steady energy levels.

Water Chestnut

Gluten-free, cooling, and rich in minerals, singhara is ideal for fasting rotis or cheelas.

Barnyard Millet

A wholesome rice alternative with high fibre and low glycaemic load, samak rice perfect for diabetics.

Boiled Potatoes

Easily digestible, filling, and versatile, boiled potatoes are best consumed in moderation without frying.

Sweet Potatoes

High in fibre, beta-carotene, and slow-releasing carbs for sustained energy, sweet potatoes should be eaten without frying.

Fruits

Seasonal fruits are packed with natural sugars, vitamins, and antioxidants to keep you energized and hydrated.

Dry Fruits & Nuts

Walnuts, almonds, dates and raisins provide healthy fats, protein, and satiety, making them ideal fasting snacks in small portions.

Dairy

Milk, curd, paneer are good sources of protein and probiotics, and support gut health during fasting.

Herbs

Herbs and spices like ginger aid digestion, improve metabolism, and enhance the flavour of sattvic meals.

Hydrating Drinks

Coconut water, lassi, chaas, etc keep electrolytes balanced and prevent fatigue during long fasting hours.

Fasting With Balance

An ideal sattvic Navratri plate should be rich in whole grains, fruits, veggies, dairy, herbs, and mild spices.

